Schools will re-open for face to face classes this Monday – NBC SVG

Students across St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be returning to school for face-to-face classes from next week.

The Ministry of Education has announced that all educational institutions across the country will re-open for face-to-face classes from Monday January 3rd, 2022.

A release from the Ministry said this decision was taken, following consultations with the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Education stressed that face-to-face classes will resume for all Primary and Secondary Schools and Technical Institutes.

The Ministry added that strict adherence to the established health protocols and the co-operation of all stakeholders is essential for the delivery of quality education to the nation’s students, in a safe learning environment.

The public is also being advised that this arrangement will be subject to adjustments, based on the evolving Covid19 situation.