Sea levels in the Caribbean rise by the 10 percent

The coast lines in the Caribbean are seeing sea level rises of 10 percent than the global average.

So says Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sustainable Development Carlos James during the keynote address at the Sustainable Tourism for Small Island Developing States at the recently concluded 28th Conference of Parties.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CARLOS-COP1.mp3

James noted that in the race to develop into tourism economies must be done in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way.