SEAKAid donates over 1,000 new books and microwaves to local secondary schools

Over one thousand new books and a microwave oven have been donated to secondary schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines by a UK based charitable organization called SEAKAid.

The Ministry of Education says the books, which are beautifully illustrated, appeal to a range of abilities. They were given to SEAKAid by Hachette, a UK book publisher which reached out to the organization on learning of the charity’s work and its efforts to support children and young people.

On handing over the donation to the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation; founder of SEAKAid, Craig Cordice, expressed gratitude to Hachette and the Ministry of Education.

Mr. Cordice said SEAKAid will continue to pursue opportunities which provide educational support to those in need, and ultimately, the organization hopes to play a part in the development of future sports stars.

Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin-Jack expressed thanks to SEAKAid, for its efforts, especially since the devastating volcanic eruptions in April 2021.