Sean Paul & Dua Lipa’s 2016 Hit “No Lie” Returns To Billboard Charts

Dancehall legend Sean Paul has started off the year strongly with an older track. His song “No Lie” featuring singer Dua Lipa, which was released by Island Records in 2016, is back on Billboard’s Global 200.

The track came in at No. 193 on that chart, while on the Global Excluding US chart, it jumped from 180 to 123. The song has always been wildly popular ever since it was included on Sean Paul’s Island Records EP, called Mad Love: The Prequel.

That album came in in 2018, and its popularity helped to push the track that eventually did very well on several popular charts in Europe. Some of the countries that it peaked in include Italy, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, and Hungary.

The best that it did In the UK was No. 10, but in getting to that point, it had been given several accolades, including gold in Austria and Denmark and platinum in the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. In Poland, it has also been certified 3x platinum in and added a 4x platinum certification in Italy to the mix.

Rvssian‘s “Nostalgico” featuring Rauw Alejandro and Chris Brown also did well this week, jumping from 174 to 121 on Global Billboard 200. It also made a significant jump from 149 to 106 on the Global Excluding US chart.

The track is receiving a lot of support from the Latin charts, which is helping to push its popularity on the other charts. It maintains its no. 13 position on the Hot Latin Songs chart even though it also suffered a minor slip in the Latin Airplay charts as it went from no.12 to 16.

The track continues to dominate on the Latin Pop Airplay Charts, maintaining its third position. “Nostalgico” had another minor slip on the Latin Rhythm Airplay as it went from no. 8 to no. 9.

Over on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart, popular dancehall deejay Masicka earned an impressive fifth week on the chart. His debut album 438 did well once again and is now holding the ninth position on the chart.

Added to the streak, Masicka now joins the only other deejay, Busy Signal, as the only other dancehall singer to stay five weeks or more inside the top-10 with an album. Busy Signal did it with his album Parts of the Puzzle. That album spent five weeks on the chart and peaked at no. 2 in November 2019.

While that streak is impressive for both artists, few can still touch the incomparable Bob Marley’s streak. His album Legend by Bob Marley and the Wailers added yet another week in the no. 1 position. That means it has been number one for 105 weeks.

Veteran Sean Paul once again does well with his offering, Dutty Classics Collection, in the second position, while Best of Shaggy: The Boombastic Collection by Shaggy is in third. Rounding up the top five is Look for the Good by Jason Mraz in fourth, and UB40’s Greatest Hits at no. five.

Lower down on the chart is another familiar band, as Stick Figure’s World on Fire and Set in Stone are at six and seven. Live at Red Rocks by Rebelution follows at no. 8 while Bob Marley and the Wailers once again feature with Gold which rounds off the top 10.