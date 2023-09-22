Sean Paul Talks Linking With Busta Rhymes & Skillibeng On “Summa Hot” Remix

Platinum-selling dancehall artiste Sean Paul closes out the Summer with a bang as he drops the remix of his hit single “Summa Hot” remix featuring Jamaican American rap legend Busta Rhymes and one of the hottest new gen dancehall artist on the block, Skillibeng.

The highly anticipated track was released on September 20, shortly after the artiste previewed the track during his celebrated Madison Square Gardens performance as part of this year’s 50 Years of Hip Hop celebration by Hot 97.

The remix comes on the heel of the first track, “Summa Hot (remix),” which sees him joining the lyrical gad, Busta Rhymes, alongside the melodic voice of Skillibeng. The three Jamaicans are a force to be reckoned with as their creative expressions flow and converge into a strong summer song.

In the song, the men pay homage to the beauty and confidence of women in their bodies and play on them being ‘eva hot.’

Speaking with Urban Islandz, Sean Paul revealed that he last worked with Busta Rhymes in 2002 on the track “Make It Clap.” The song was a lyrical explosion and peaked at No. 46 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Jamaican artiste also spoke about working with “Whap Whap” artiste.

“Working with Skillibeng is always great vibes and energy. I worked with him prior in my album Live N Livin on a track called ‘Everest,’ with me Skilli and Masicka,” SP told us.

According to him, he and Busta Rhymes reunited after they met up in the Cayman Islands for a show, and the rest was history. “So Busta was also on the show and we always ah follow up on each other career and he said it was a long time he hasn’t seen me work and over 20 years we’ve been keeping the link and he says let’s do something and I send him the link and here we are.”

As for Skillibeng, he noted that the artiste was suitable since he liked working with younger artists to “bridge the gap.”

“Big up Skillibeng and his team and big up Busta and his team,” he said.

The “Summa Hot” remix was produced by Suku Ward and the renowned Dutty Rock Productions. Sean Paul described the production as exemplifying the musical chemistry between him, Skillibeng, and Busta Rhymes and a fusion of reggae, dancehall, and hip-hop music.