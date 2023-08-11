Second Cohort of NBC’s Summer Bounce Program begins today

Everything is in place for the commencement of its second Cohort of the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) Summer Bounce program, which begins this morning.

This assurance was given by Assistant General Manager with Responsibility for Administration and Public Relations at the National Broadcasting Corporation, Demion McTair.

Mr. Mctair said this week’s program which runs from today August 14th to Friday 8th will be held for youths ages 8 to 13 years old as he outlined some of the topics which will be covered.

Mr. Mctair said the program has been phenomenal thus far and they expect this trend to continue for all batches of the program.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/BATCH.mp3

Photo credit: NBC’s Lateefa Noel