Second Phase Of Union Roundabout Project To Start This Week – St. Lucia Times News

Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King has announced that the second phase of the Union Roundabout project will commence on Friday.

“We’ve done the first half, so we have given seven days so that it can really cure to the standard that is required by the Ministry,” the former Prime Minister told reporters.

“Then we will do the second half this coming weekend starting on Friday evening, hopefully for another seven days. So we are looking at another week, thereabouts,” King stated regarding the completion timeline.

The Castries North MP said his Ministry had determined the problem with the Roundabout.

He explained that there is a high water table in the general area.

King told reporters that, as a result, there was a need to revisit the base material used for the foundation of the circle.

“The main problem in that area, it appears, based on the investigations of the laboratory, is that there is a high water table, and the soil composition does not provide for the asphaltic overlay that was put there,” King said.

“Now we are going into cement-concrete material,” he disclosed.

“We have done half of the roundabout to allow for the flow of traffic and within seven days, which is the time period that is required for proper curing, we will then do the second half,” the Senior Minister stated.

And he told reporters that should resolve the problem.

Headline photo: Stock image.

