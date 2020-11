McArthur Gordon, the presiding officer in North Leeward, was up to 7 a.m. Saturday refusing opposition candidate Roland “Patel” Matthews time to decide whether to request a second recount of the ba…

Ralph Gonsalves, 74, on Saturday, took the respective oaths as he was sworn into office for a historic fifth consecutive term as Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The ceremony at Go…