Senator Rochard Ballah re-appointed as Government Senator and Parliamentary Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office – NBC SVG

Newly re-appointed Senator, Rochard Ballah was sworn in yesterday at Government House as Government Senator and Parliamentary Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Senator Ballah’s appointment was revoked last month and former Parliamentarian Rene Baptiste was appointed as Senator to ensure the passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

The action was taken by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, as a number of Government Ministers could not attend Parliament because of COVID-19.

Delivering remarks at yesterday’s Swearing-In Ceremony,Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves congratulated Senator Ballah and expressed gratitude to former Member of Parliament Rene Baptiste.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/SWEARING-IN.mp3

Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament Rene Baptiste said she accepted the appointment in the spirit of giving service to the country.

Delivering remarks at yesterday’s ceremony, Miss Baptiste said she is satisfied that she was able to assist in the process of national development.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/BAPTISTE-SWEARING-IN.mp3