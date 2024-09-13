Senior Education Officer highlights new initiatives for Certified training programs to benefit marginalized Vincentians

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Senior Education Officer highlights new initiatives for Certified training programs to benefit marginalized Vincentians
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Senior Education Officer with Administrative control for the Department of Adult and Continuing Education (DACE) Desrie Richards said the Department aims to provide marginalized, poor and unemployed Vincentians with better quality and more portable certified training programs.

She added that it is the department’s desire to have all of their skills training monitored and certified, through the national qualifications department.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/DACE-CERTIFIED.mp3

Photo credit:VC3

See also

 