September is World Alzheimer’s Month

A Vincentian researcher has outlined some of the different types of Dementia and how it affects an individual as the month of September is being observed as World Alzheimer’s Month.

Speaking on the Round Table Talk program on VC3 last evening Alzheimer’s and Dementia Researcher Dr. Glenna Brewster –Glasgow said Dementia is the loss of one’s ability to function.

Dr. Brewster –Glasgow also outlined how the diseases affects ones daily life.

Photo credit: Legacy Health Services 

 