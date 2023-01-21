Seven People Hospitalised After Multiple-Vehicle Collision At Cul de Sac – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported seven people to the hospital on Saturday after a multiple-vehicle collision near the Cul de Sac junction.
Emergency responders said the victims appeared to have sustained minor injuries.
The SLFS dispatched three ambulances after receiving a report at about 4:30 pm that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle that ploughed into two cars and an SUV.
There are no further details at present.
– Advertisement –
Headline photo: Stock image.
– Advertisement –
Please note that comments are being moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words not volume, 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.