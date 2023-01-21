Seven People Hospitalised After Multiple-Vehicle Collision At Cul de Sac – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) transported seven people to the hospital on Saturday after a multiple-vehicle collision near the Cul de Sac junction.

Emergency responders said the victims appeared to have sustained minor injuries.

The SLFS dispatched three ambulances after receiving a report at about 4:30 pm that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle that ploughed into two cars and an SUV.

There are no further details at present.

– Advertisement –

Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –