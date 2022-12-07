Seven teams to compete in the Pre-Season Relay Classics

Seven teams will compete in the Pre-Season Relay Classics at the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium at Diamond on Saturday from 1.00 p. m.

The Event is being organised by James Cordice and X-Ceed Sports Club with the sanction of Team Athletics SVG.

X-Ceed Sports Club, Excel Track Club, It DAT Academy, High Performance, Mustangs, Roses Academy and the St Vincent Grammar School will take part in the Relay Classics.

The Events include the Men’s and Women’s 4 x 150 metres, the 4 x 250 metres, the 4 x 300 metres, the 4 x 500 metres and the Distance Medley Relay.