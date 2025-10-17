Government to Restart Construction at TSSS and GHS  Historic men’s event on October 5 will encourage Vincy men into leadership  New Drones to Aid RSVGPF in Search Missions and Crowd Monitoring  Woman accused of causing boyfriend’s death with stab gets bail  Fatal Stabbing in Glen Leaves One Dead  SVG Celebrates World Food Day with Agri Expo and Other National Initiatives 
Local News

Seven Vincentian Archers to participate in Regional Championship in Trinidad 

17 October 2025
By S.Browne. Updated 5:57 p.m., Friday, October 17, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

A delegation of seven archers from the National Archery Team will travel to Trinidad and Tobago from October 22 – 27, 2025, to compete in the 2025 WAA Caribbean Development Championships.

The team comprises seven (7) archers and one (1) coach. The archers will compete in four (4) different disciplines: Recurve Development Senior Men (RDM) – Rayon Clarke and Ian Gibson; Recurve Development Senior Women (RDW) – Karen Palmer, Richol Richards, and Marese Burgin; Recurve Development Under-18 Women (RDU18W) – Divya Jiandani; and Recurve Beginner Under-18 Men (RBU18M) – Dimetre Hadley.

Archers will have the opportunity to compete in the individual category, as well as in the Doubles Team and Mixed Team categories. Over 260 archers from 11 nations will be competing across various disciplines for the chance to medal at this premier regional event.

The local archery association expressed gratitude to all supporters, donors, and well-wishers who helped make this trip possible, and stated that the team looks forward to competing at the highest level and representing St Vincent and the Grenadines with honour and pride.

