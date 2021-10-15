Seventeen officers mark 10 years of police service

The article originally appeared on: searchlight.vc

News Posted on October 15, 2021

Left to Right: Commissioner of Police Colin John (left) presents a plaque to one of the policemen &

Another long-serving policeman (right), receives his plaque from Commissioner of Police Colin John

Seventeen police officers from Course #31 have achieved the significant milestone of serving 10 years of service in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

The celebrating officers are – Cpl. 864 Gumbs, Cpl. 414 Hendrickson, Leading Seaman 58 Isaacs; and police constables 184 Murray, 187 Neverson, 357 Cumberbatch, 137 Abraham, 242 Baptiste, 141 Billingy, 177 Cottoy, 301Charles, 89 Johnson, 432 Mctair, 73 Jack, 49 Edwards, 198 Scott and Able Seaman 214 Charles.

According to a release from the RSVGPF, in celebration of the milestone, on Friday, October 8,the officers paid a courtesy call on Commissioner of Police, Colin John who presented them with commemorative plaques.The Commissioner used the opportunity to address the officers, and congratulated them on their achievement and for their service and dedication to duty over the years.

“I want to commend you not only for your service over the past ten years but particularly for your performances over the last 20 months. Since COVID-19 struck, you have been on the frontline – then La Soufriere Volcano erupted and you were called upon once more to serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and you answered the call well” said Commissioner John.

While encouraging the officers, the Commissioner encouraged them to “continue to work hard, be disciplined and loyal to the organisation. Do not make us overlook you for promotion but give us reasons to promote you”.