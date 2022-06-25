Several agricultural issues were addressed at ICCA Annual Accountability Seminar on Tuesday

Several issues were addressed, when the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) convened its Annual Accountability Seminar on Tuesday this week.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, IICA’s Technical Specialist Michael Dalton highlighted the importance of the Seminar.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/DALTON-IICA.mp3

Meanwhile, in his address, Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar spoke about some of the challenges facing the Agricultural Sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/CAESAR-IICA.mp3

The forum was held at the Kingstown Cooperative Credit Union Conference Room, Paul’s Avenue in Kingstown.

It was used to review the main activities carried out by IICA during the past year.