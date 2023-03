The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Several community groups will be hosting activities to celebrate National Heroes and Heritage Month, during the month of March.

And, Chief Cultural Officer Maxine Browne said plans are progressing well thus far.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/MAXINE-PLANS.mp3

Miss Browne also spoke of the importance of community involvement in activities that promote culture and heritage.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/COMMUNITY-INVOLVEMENT.mp3