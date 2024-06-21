Several Individuals from the regional certified following Sweet Potato Production workshop

Participants from seven Regional Countries received certification after attending a three-day training workshop on “Production and Management of Disease Free Sweet Potato Planting Material.”

The workshop was a collaborative effort between the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) and The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus.

Speaking at the closing ceremony Project lead of Component II Dr Oral Daley says that more collaboration is needed to expand in certain areas in the agricultural sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/SW-WORKSHOP.mp3

Meanwhile, CARDI representative – Grenada and Project Coordinator Reginald Andall says that St Vincent and the Grenadines has been getting good marks in agricultural development in the OECS.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/SW-WORKSHOP-1.mp3

Participants from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua, Barbados, Guyana, Belize, Cayman Islands, and Grenada are attending the workshop at the Orange Hill Agriculture Biotechnology Centre Training Room.