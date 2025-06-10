President Xi promises new chapter in China-CELAC ties  Identity of young man who died in Fountain accident revealed  25-Year-Old Arrested So Far in Connection with Belmont Triple Homicide  Police Appeal to Licensed Firearm Holders to Follow Procedures in the Wake of Teen’s Death  D’Arjé King wins 2025 Miss Bishop’s College Heritage crown  SVG Shines with Silver-Gilt at UK’s Chelsea Flower Show 
Several people killed in school shooting in Austria 

10 June 2025
DEVELOPING STORY,

Several people have been killed in a suspected shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to media reports.

Police said on Tuesday morning that they had deployed to the BORG Dreierschützengasse school after shots were reported.

They reported that they have secured the premises.

“No further danger is expected”, the police said in a post on X. 

The Interior Ministry said there were several fatalities but did not specify the number. Austrian media suggested at least eight people were killed.

INTERACTIVE-Austria-map-school-shooting-1749549340
(Al Jazeera)

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr said the shooter was among the dead, according to the Austria Press Agency.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that shots were first heard in the facility starting around 10am (8:00 GMT), with the attack taking place in two classrooms.

The media described the attack as one of the country’s worst-ever mass shootings.

Austria’s second-biggest city Graz is located in the southeast of the country and has a population of about 300,000 inhabitants.

More to come…

 

