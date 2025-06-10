World News
Several people killed, injured in Austria school shooting
10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Several people have been killed in a school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz.
- Austria’s Interior Ministry says there are several fatalities but has not specified how many. Police say there are also injuries without specifying a number.
Related News
17 May 2025
Seven European nations urge Israel to ‘reverse its current policy’ on Gaza
16 May 2025
Israeli attacks kill more than 100 as Gaza death toll crosses 53,000
13 May 2025
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,174
15 May 2025