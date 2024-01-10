Several projects planned for East St George Constituency this year

Several projects are expected to continue and begin in the constituency of East St George this year.

During the 2024 Budget wrap-up Parliamentary Representative for East St George and Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves pointed out that, that constituency is the only one on the island that does not have a secondary school.

Minister Gonsalves noted that the conceptual designs for the secondary school are completed.

House has been adjourned to Thursday February 15th 2024 at 10 am.