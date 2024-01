Several road projects will be carried out in the constituency of East St George this year.

Parliamentary representative and Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves stated that all internal roads in the town of Calliaqua will be resurfaced at a cost of $2.2 million

The Minister also listed some additional roads works to be carried out in the constituency.

