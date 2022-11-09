Sexual Offences Unit to host Whistle Stop on the Leeward Side of the Island

The Sexual Offences Unit in the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, is hosting a Whistle Stop on the Leeward Side of the Island today, as part of activities to observe its fourth anniversary.

The Unit, is hosting a week of activities, with the theme “Combatting Sexual Violence by Strengthening Family Dynamics.”

Speaking on a Panel Discussion on Monday night, Head of Unit, Sergeant Nicola Williams said the Unit has been hosting programs aimed at combatting sexual offences in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

She said the programs have been specifically targeting schools and community groups throughout the country.

The activities will continue tomorrow with a Whistle Stop on the Windward side of the island.

The Sexual Offences Unit was established on November 6, 2018 and charged with the responsibility of investigating sexually related cases, among other things.