Shamar Joseph signs to Peshawar Zalmi in PSL

Just over 24 hours after bowling the West Indies to a pulsating eight-run victory over World number-one Test team Australia, 24-year-old fast bowler Shamar Joseph has been signed by Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) set to begin next month.

Joseph, Player of the Series in the just-concluded two-Test series against Australia, took 7-68 as the West Indies dismissed Australia for 207 to hand the West Indies a narrow but hard-fought victory inside four days at Brisbane, Australia.

It was the West Indies’ first Test victory in Australia since 1997.

Joseph’s performance in the series where he took 13 wickets, caught the eye of Peshawar Zalmi’s owners who have signed Joseph for the entire tournament.

Zalmi initially announced Joseph’s signing as a partial replacement for England fast bowler, Gus Atkinson.

Johnson Charles was among the other players brought in by Pakistan Super League teams in the supplementary and replacement draft.

Karachi Kings have replaced Kieron Pollard with left-arm spinner, Zahid Mahmood. Pollard is partially unavailable.