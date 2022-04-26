Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce aims to beat her previous record

Two-time Olympic 100 metres gold medallist, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica is targeting 10.5 seconds, perhaps 10.4 seconds in the event.

She has re-stated her intentions to prolong her career until the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Now 35, Fraser-Pryce revealed her revised objectives after coasting to a second-place finish over 200 metres at the Velocity Fest meeting at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica last Saturday evening.

The 2013 200 metres world champion, ran 22.79 seconds after easing down 50 metres from the finish line in the race won by Bahamian, Athonique Strachan in 22.55 seconds.