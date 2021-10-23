Shenseea Went In On Some African Food Before Big Performance In Dubai

Like the rest of us, Shenseea love her some African food. The dancehall baddie performed at aa sold out event in Dubai last night, but before hitting the stage she made sure to get her energy up by chowing down some authentic African cuisine.

The hard work that dancehall songstress Shenseea has been putting in is paying off for her. The “Blessed” singer, who is currently in Dubai, announced that she would be headlining a show in the country after being invited by the nation’s government to do so.

She will be taking the stage on the second night of a three-night African-themed event. The event was organized by Emaar, a UAE government subsidiary real estate company.

The event dubbed the All Africa Festival will be hosted from October 21 to 23 at the Burj Park Downtown Dubai.

The producer for the event, Kenya Don, explained a bit more about why Shenseea was chosen to headline the event. He said that she is one of the few Jamaican artists that are not only well known globally but whose music often features on mainstream radio stations in the country as well.

It certainly will be a big show for Shenseea as the event is expected to pull in about 20,000 people.

“She is getting mad love on the radio and (in the) clubs. She is the only Jamaican that is being played on the mainstream radio other than Sean Paul and Shaggy,” he added.

Shenseea, who regularly connects with her fans, popularly known as the ShengYenz, through Instagram has been teasing snippets of her trip to Dubai using her Instagram stories. In one of her latest posts, she shared with her fans her take on African food, “F–k I love me some African food! Who can tell what’s on my plate?”.

In a previous post, she said, “Sweet, not soft. See you tonight,” which when the Arabic is translated means, “Dubai I hope you are ready for me.”