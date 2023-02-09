Shop-owner saves business from destruction by fire

Black Immigrant Daily News

A case of arson is being investigated by the Police after an unknown person set fire to a shop located at No. 3 George Street.

The owner of the business reported the matter to the Grays Farm Police Station, claiming that the perpetrator set his shop on fire in an attempt to burn it down.

He says he was awakened by his neighbour screaming his name and, after going outdoors, he observed his shop on fire. Reportedly, with the assistance of his family, the man was able to use water to put out the flames.

Reports say that officers visited the scene and observed that the shop, a yellow wooden structure, had burn marks on the southern side.

A slightly burnt clear-plastic bottle that contained what is believed to be a flammable liquid was also discovered a few feet away from the building, while a trail of liquid leading northward towards another area was detected.

Further reports are that a red gas container with a yellow nozzle, with the word “diesel” written on it, was discovered a small distance away, hidden beneath a motor pick-up.

As a result, both the plastic bottle and gas container were taken to the police station pending further investigations.

This offence reportedly occurred on February 7 between midnight and 12:30 a.m. in Greenbay. (REAL NEWS)

