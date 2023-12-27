Significant money to be invested in modern technology for agriculture – says Agriculture Minister

Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar says a significant amount of money will be invested in modern technology to promote an increase in production and productivity.

Minister Caesar says investments will be made in Modern Machines which will make productivity more efficient

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/AGRI-INVESTMENT1.mp3

Minister Caesar also spoke about investments to be made in Irrigation Systems for Farm Workers.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/AGRI-INVESTMENT2.mp3