Significant progress achieved in repairing houses damaged by the 2021 volcanic eruption
Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says significant progress has been made in repairing houses which have been damaged by the eruption of  La Soufriere Volcano, but a lot of work remains to be done.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, the  Prime Minister noted that close to 800 house have already been  rehabilitated, but the demand has grown.

The Prime Minister said the Government has received more than five million dollars worth of building materials, purchased from Tankwell  of Jamaica, to be used in carrying forward the ongoing repairs.

