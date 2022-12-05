Home
Sion Hill defeats Conquerors 22-21 in local netball championship, December 2, 2022, Continue Reading →

Sion Hill defeated Conquerors 22-21 in Division 2 of the C & R Enterprises Knock-out Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

In the evening match, Modern Tech Solutions outplayed All Stars 71-29 in the Division 1 Knock-out.

Tomorrow at 5.30 p. m, Sion Hill and Empress Creation Simply Netters will contest the C & R Enterprises Division 2 Knock-out Final.

The Championship will close on Sunday with the Final of the C & R Enterprises Division 1 Knock-out to be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.

