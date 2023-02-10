Sip with Loop: Kick things up a notch with ‘Special Delivery’ on V-Day Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

With Valentine’s Day fast-approaching, we know a few of us are in anticipation mode. After all, who doesn’t like a good surprise? It is even better if that surprise is from that special someone.

Well, here’s an idea for a “special delivery” on Valentine’s Day to put a smile on that person’s face. Hint, it’s another cocktail. See what we did there?

The Monymusk Special Delivery cocktail by senior mixologist Andrew Weir packs the right punch to mark the occasion.

Watch as Weir takes us through the process in Sip with Loop, and be sure to check out the other recipes in the series as we give you a few ideas just in time for Valentine’s Day.

NewsAmericasNow.com