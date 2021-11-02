Sir James Mitchell has been hospitalized

Former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sir James Mitchell has been diagnosed with severe Dengue Fever.

Sir James’s daughter Louise Mitchell told NBC News the diagnosis came yesterday evening and his platelet count has dropped to 37 which is considered dangerous.

Miss Mitchell said Sir James is currently in need of a blood transfusion.

Miss Mitchell said six persons have already showed up to donate blood for Sir James Mitchell and her family remains thankful to everyone during this difficult time.

She said Sir James is currently receiving excellent care at the Intensive Care Unit of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.