Sir James Mitchell has passed

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is mourning the passing of Sir James Fitz-Allan Mitchell, who died this morning at the age of 90.

Sir James served as this country’s Prime Minister from 1984 to 2000 and as Premier from 1972 to 1974.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves paying tribute to Sir James this morning said that he served St. Vincent and the Grenadines with distinction.

Dr. Gonsalves says Sir James was a long serving Parliamentarian and a true regionalist.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday also spoke about the passing of Sir James Mitchell, describing him as a true nation builder.