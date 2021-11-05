Sir James Mitchell seeks medical care in Barbados

Former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Sir James Mitchell is currently receiving medical attention in Barbados after he was flown out Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after he was diagnosed with severe Dengue Fever earlier this week and is continuing to battle other medical issues simultaneously with the Dengue.

Sir James Mitchell’s Son-In-Law Dwight “Bing” Joseph told NBC News that he is in good spirits at the moment and his condition is stable.

Mr. Joseph said Sir James is continuing to receive special care at the Intensive Care Unit.