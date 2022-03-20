Six people killed after car crashes into carnival crowd in Belgium

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Six people were killed after a car crashed into a crowd of people who had gathered to attend a local carnival on Sunday morning in Strepy-Bracquegnies, near La Louviere, Belgium.

Abnother 10 people were sent to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries and 27 were “slightly injured,” Deputy Crown Prosecutor Damien Verheyen said.

As a group of carnival-goers were marching towards the town center, “a car came from the back at high speed and crashed into group, pulverized a large number of people, continuing its way before stopping a little further down,” La Louviere mayor Jacques Gobert told reporters.

The two men who were in the car, both from La Louviere and born in 1988 and 1990, were arrested, Verheyen said. He added that a “reconstruction of the facts” will be held in order to establish the exact route of the vehicle and any potential motive.

The incident happened at 5 a.m. local time. Strepy-Bracquegnies is located 30 miles (50km) south of Brussels.

Read More