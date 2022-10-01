Skeng Homage Tommy Lee Sparta With New ‘Sparta’ Tattoo

Skeng is paying homage to one of his idols in dancehall, Tommy Lee Sparta.

The Ratty Gang leader shared a clip of his new ‘Sparta’ tattoo on his shoulder and even earned a reaction from the Guzu Musiq deejay. Tommy Lee Sparta is currently behind bars serving a 3-year sentence for a gun charge, but that is not stopping him from making his presence felt on the airwaves and on social media. In fact, it was his Instagram account, managed by his manager Nicole Taban of Boss Lady Muzik, that shared the video showcasing Skeng’s tattoo.

The Spanish Town deejay and the Montego Bay veteran have grown close since collaborating on “Protocol” last year. The track is one of the biggest songs in dancehall this year, with almost 40 million views on YouTube and millions more on Spotify and Apple Music. The song’s success prompted the two deejays to record a part two, set for release in the coming weeks.

Skeng is currently riding a wave of success since his breakout hit “Gvnman Shift” in 2020. Since then, he has released a number of hits, including “London,” and “Protocol,” and even landed a big collaboration with Nicki Minaj on the remix of his single “Likkle Miss.” He recently traveled to New York to shoot the video for the track. The artist also met Mavado for the first time in Trinidad recently when they performed at the same event.

Tommy Lee Sparta, born Leroy Russell, was sentenced to 3 years in prison in March 2021 after pleading guilty to illegal possession of firearm. The gun charge stemmed from an arrest in Kingston a few months prior when police pulled over a vehicle he was traveling in and found the weapon after conducting a search. Halfway into his sentence, Sparta managed to maintain his relevance in dancehall thanks to some recent hits.