Skillibeng and Nardo Wick Spotted Shooting Music Video For New Collab

Skillibeng and Nardo Wick got a new collaboration coming soon.

The “Crocodile Teeth” artist and American rapper Nardo Wick have been spotted shooting a music video in new Instagram stories shared by Skillibeng. On Tuesday, the RCA artist shared a series of posts to his Instagram account showing him and the “Demon Mode” artist along with what looks like extras for the video shoot.

Skillibeng shared 10 photos showing him shirtless and standing next to Nardo Wick. In another photo, a big fire can be seen blazing in the background behind the two rappers, while other photos show a nighttime shot with Skillibeng smoking while three models pose in the background.

In other photos, the East Syde artist shares a laugh with persons working on the set, and he also seems to be talking to the models and persons working on the set. There is also a provocative image of a person arranging a series of high-powered weapons.

Skillibeng did not caption the photos, but many of his followers, including other artists and fans, reacted with excitement.

“Brazzy Brozay,” Popcaan wrote under the post, while Lila Ike commented “Gad” and Dre Island Music left fire emojis.

One fan wrote, “Sicko mode,” while another added, “This gon be tuff.”

“I smell a banger coming,” another said.

Fans have been calling for a collaboration between Nardo Wick and Skillibeng since they were spotted in a video last year where the Jamaican artist made a cameo appearance on a song by DJ Khaled.

Skillibeng appeared in the video for the track “It Ain’t Safe” by DJ Khaled, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick. The song appeared on Khaled’s album, God Did which also featured Skillibeng on the track “These Streets Know My Name,” featuring Buju Banton, Bounty Killer, Capleton, and Sizzla.

Skillibeng has not revealed any details about the possible collab, but his photos are enough to get fans going.

The artist has been slowly making a name for himself as a crossover dancehall to mainstream hip hop/ pop/ urban music artist with hits like “Whap Whap,” “Top Ranking,” and “Bad Everyday,” to name a few.

Nardo Wick, on the other hand, has been on an upward trajectory with the success of his breakout track “Who want smoke,” which was later remixed by G Herbo, Lil Durk, and 21 Savage.