Skillibeng Joins Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence” Tour

Dancehall artiste Skillibeng is set to hit European venues as he joins Chris Brown’s Under The Influence tour.

The Jamaican artist was added to the line-up on Tuesday, and dancehall fans are very excited at seeing both Chris Brown and Skillibeng perform on the same stage. The artists are on the same label, RCA, but they have never collaborated, although the American R&B singer seems to be a fan of Skillibeng.

On his Instagram account, Chris Brown announced Skillibeng’s joining the 13-date tour that kicks off in February, with the first stop in Dublin. Chris Brown’s tour gets underway on February 12 in Dublin, Ireland, before going on five dates in the United Kingdom, his first headlining appearance in that country in a decade, Paris, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, back to Germany, and ending in Amsterdam, Netherlands on March 6.

“Tickets on sale Friday. I’m bringing my brother @skillibeng on tour…. starting the year off wit a bang! See you there,” Breezy wrote on Instagram.

Chris Brown Under The Influence Tour Dates

Earlier this year, Chris Brown was seen vibing to Skillibeng’s “Whap Whap” in the club and even doing his little dance and having fun with the track.

As for Skillibeng, the artist’s career has been on the rise since signing to the RCA label this year.

Skillibeng’s big break came after he collaborated with Nicki Minaj, who remixed his “Crocodile Teeth” track that shot to Billboard No. 1. Since then, his follow-up single “Whap Whap” which was released to mixed reviews, has grown to thousands of fans who belt out the track at his concerts.

The track was released in 2020 and was remixed in 2020 by French Montana and Fivio Foreign. In the meantime, Skillibeng has gone on to work with Shenseea, Busta Rhymes, and other artists in 2022.

The Jamaican deejay recently won his first MOBO award for Best Caribbean Music Act at the 25th annual Music Of Black Origin Awards in the UK.

Skillibeng also recently revealed his Spotify Wrapped year-end performance with 71.2 million streams from 7.4 million listeners, a significant growth from his previous numbers.

Under The Influence 2023 European tour dates

Sun February 12 2023 – Dublin 3ArenaTue February 14 2023 – London O2 ArenaWed February 15 2023 – London O2 ArenaSun February 19 2023 – Birmingham Resorts World ArenaMon February 20 2023 – Glasgow OVO HydroTue February 21 2023 – Manchester AO ArenaFri February 24 2023 – Paris Accor Arena (France)Sun February 26 2023 – Zurich Hallenstadion (Switzerland)Tue February 28 2023 – Oberhausen Rudolf Weber Arena (Germany)Wed March 01 2023 – Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena (Germany)Fri March 03 2023 – Brussels Palais 12 (Belgium)Sat March 04 2023 – Munich Olympiahalle (Germany)Mon March 06 2023 – Amsterdam Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)