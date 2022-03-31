Skillibeng’s Readies Sophomore Album For June 2022

Skillibeng’s sophomore album drops in June this year.

Just a few months after the release of his debut album “Crocodile Teeth“, dancehall artiste Skillibeng is set to drop a new album shortly. The “Money Tree” entertainer has plans to offer up his sophomore album this coming June 2022, and already label executives are excited at the work that he has already produced.

The new album will boast several killer collabs and features, and in an interview done with the Gleaner, Senior Vice President of A&R Records, Richard Ford noted that he is thrilled with what he has already heard and looks forward to sharing Skillibeng’s musical magic with his fans. After being a part of a recent studio session and listening to the unreleased tracks being created and honed, Ford shared that the label realized that it was important to get him working on the new album as his creativity was definitely flowing. Hence, it made sense to just keep that momentum going.

Emphasizing that the fresh young artiste whose given name is Emwah Warmington, brings something different to the dancehall platform, Ford said that what is in the works will leave many amazed at the “Richer” artiste’s growth.

“Skilli’s album will be coming in June and while I don’t want to give any secrets away, I can say he has some really big features and I know people will be surprised by his artistic range. It’s going to be humongous; we have producers from the UK, US, and obviously from Jamaica,” he stated.

Skillibeng, who hails from the district of Retreat, has made a name for himself over the past few years as one of the new faces of dancehall, and his dedication to his craft, Ford said, has made him such a hard worker that the label is impressed with his dedication to his craft and work ethic.

The 25-year-old dropped “Crocodile Teeth” on October 2021, which comprised twelve songs with featured artistes such as Bobby Shmurda, Rich The Kid, Popcaan, Spice, Stefflon Don, and Davianah, the daughter of reggae icon Tony Rebel. The album, however, failed to live up to its expectations because it did not enter the Billboard Reggae album charts as in its first week, it only generated 627 units in sales and streaming in the United States.

Skillibeng, whose talent was apparent from his days at Morant Bay High, was always involved in the performing arts as he was a member of a dance squad when he was a teenager. Though he was no academic slouch, having gained seven CSEC subjects, he left academics to pursue a full-time career in music. The St. Thomas bread deejay got his big break with the 2019 hit “Brik Pon Brik”.