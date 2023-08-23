Skills acquired from the Port Modernization Project will help workers find employment after construction – says Project Director

The skills gained by many of the employees of the Port Modernization Project would help with employment after the construction of the port is completed.

So says Tam Smith, Project Director for AECON Group Inc. at the Port Modernization project who was speaking during a media tour of the Port yesterday with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.

AECON Group Inc. is the company contracted to carry out the construction of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PORT-TOUR-1.mp3

He also explained most of the equipment would remain in the country and could be sold and at the end of the project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/PORT-TOUR1.mp3

The Port Modernization Project is being implemented at a cost of 620 million EC dollars.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair