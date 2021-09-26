Skip Marley & Popcaan Dropping Their Collab “Vibe” On Friday

Skip Marley and Popcaan are set to release their first collaboration, “Vibe,” on October 1, 2021. The two are both multi-genre recording artists who are also Jamaicans.

Skip, who was nominated for a Grammy last year but lost out, is making a wave as he enters the world of music much like his mother, uncles, and world famous grandfather Bob Marley. He announced the coming of the new single with a tweet urging his fans to pre-save the track.

The Bob Marley heir set expectations toward the track’s October 1 release date on Twitter, with a tease of the new acoustics. “Mi new chune ‘Vibe’ will be officially out fuh di people on 10/1,” he tweeted. “Thank yuh all for believin’ wit me ?#GoodVibrationz.”

Skip Marley also released a teaser of the song, which sounded like it has that upbeat Reggae/Dancehall vibe that Popcaan is known for.

Skip’s latest collab comes from a list of notable cross-genre collabs, including his RIAA Gold certified reggae R&B song “Slow Down” with H.E.R. The song was also nominated for a Grammy.

He’s also worked with Katy Perry on her 2X Platinum song “Chained To The Rhythm,” Ari Lennox on “Make Me Feel,” and others.

Meanwhile, Popcaan has also collaborated across genres with artists like Drake, Chaka Khan, Busta Rhymes, Pusha-T, Travis Scott, and even former Bad Boy rapper Shyne, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg (then Snoop Lion), Jorja Smith, Tory Lanez, and Davido to name a few.

Of course, Popcaan’s sounds have remained hardcore dancehall for the most part, which has led to a strong worldwide following keen on his musical sound and lyrical genius.