Slain Kenyan Olympian Agnes Tirop buried in her home village

Tirop was found stabbed to death in her home in the Rift Valley town of Iten on October 13, in an incident that has shone the spotlight on violence against women in Kenya.

Her funeral was held on the day she would have turned 26. Mourners including fellow athletes lined up to scatter flowers on a white coffin. A picture of Tirop, grinning and holding up a bronze medal, was placed on top of the coffin.

“For us Kenyans, we have lost a hero,” said Hellen Obiri, the women’s 5,000m world champion and a mentor to Tirop. “I told her that in 2022, she was to go and defend my titles and represent our country,” Obiri said, her eyes shining with tears.

Police arrested Tirop’s husband, Ibrahim Rotich, in the coastal city of Mombasa last week, and he has been arraigned on suspicion of her murder. Neither Rotich, nor his representatives, have made any public comments on the case.

