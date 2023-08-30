Snake found in Georgetown poses no threat – says Director of Forestry

Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence has assured Vincentians that the snake seen in a video circulated on social media poses no threat to persons.

Speaking with NBC news Mr. Providence explained that the Forestry Service has identified the snake to be a ‘congo’ snake, which is nocturnal.

Mr. Providence explained that the congo snake is one of three species found in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Director of Forestry explained that the snake is a boa constrictor type of snake, which strangle their prey.

Photo credit: One News SVG