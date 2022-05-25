Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Turned Down $2m To DJ For Micheal Jordan

Snoop Dogg has undoubtedly lived a colorful life, and in the height of his heyday, not even Micheal Jordan could book him.

Snoop Dogg made the disclosure while he was being interviewed on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. The episode was released yesterday, May 24. The Death Row Records boss revealed that the legendary Micheal Jordan once offered him $2 million to DJ at his event, but he turned it down. He added that the decision was because he’s all about his business, and he was already booked on the day in question.

In the interview, Snoop Dogg also revealed that he has never met Michael Jordan to this day.

“And I’ve never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him. ‘Cause I was doing some other sht, I had sht to do and I had way more customers before I get to you [laughs]. Nah, but I never met Michael Jordan, and I wanna meet him, and I wanna meet him on a different – I don’t wanna meet him on no DJing. I wanna meet him as a fan, as a boss,” he added.

The veteran rapper said that even though it’s still his dream to meet Jordan, he would prefer if both men were on equal footing and not that he was doing a job for him. That’s because he’d like to talk business with Jordan and compare notes. Snoop added that he would prefer to meet him as a fan and not as his deejay.

Snoop Dogg also shared that he has a high level of respect and admiration for Jordan. His admiration for him comes from the fact that Jordan was a consummate athlete. He recalled watching him play at North Carolina as a freshman when they beat Georgetown.

Admitting that he was a Georgetown fan back then, he said he was left stunned by the performance and knew that he would go on to become a top-notch athlete. He then started following his career and remembered that Michael Jordan won the Player of the Year the following year. The “Drop It Like It’s Hot Rapper” also shared that one of his fondest memories of Jordan’s playing days was watching him put up 63 points against Larry Bird.

Even with all that respect and love he has for Jordan, the NBA legend had to take a back seat when it came to making that paper.