Snoop Dogg Says Jay-Z Was Ready To Walk From NFL Over Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg shares how Jay-Z fought hard with the NFL to ensure he performed at the Halftime Show.

This year’s Super Bowl Half-Time show was among the best in recent times featuring a real throwback as Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Mary J. Blige all rocked the stage.

The moment which was dubbed ‘one for the culture’ is memorable and will be remembered for times to come. However, according to Snoop Dogg, the Super Bowl LVI Half-Time show wasn’t an accident, but the franchise’s Live Music Entertainment Strategist Jay-Z pushed hard for the show to be structured the way it did.

Snoop Dogg was speaking in an interview on Tidal hosted by Elliot Wilson where he said Jay-Z pushed hard for the show to work out the way it did, and the rapper even came to personally greet him.

“Jay was the first one that came to the dressing room when I got offstage,” the West Coast rap legend said. “We had [300 Entertainment CEO] Kevin Liles in there. Kevin Liles had Jay on FaceTime, trying to show him where we was at. So then he came down, and soon as he came in he hugged me. We hug each other tight. It was as if we won a championship. Like, you know when you’re genuinely happy for each other? People don’t understand, me and him are the ones. He’s the one on the East. I’m the one from the West.”

He added that he rated how the rap mogul stood up for his fellow entertainers to perform and be authentic despite holding such an important position with the NFL.

“We love each other. Like, not secretly, like publicly, we love each other. It is what it is, so it’s like for him to go to bat for us and tell the NFL, ‘F**k that. They perform or I quit,’ that was the most gangster shit out of everything. Then with attire and kneeling and all this … you can’t wear your gang bang shit? Jay-Z hit me like, ‘Wear what the fuck you want to wear. Peace to the Gods,’” he said the rapper told him.

Jay-Z and Roc Nation have a deal to manage the NFL’s entertainment, including the Super Bowl halftime show. The rapper, however, has come under heavy criticism for not taking a stance and being on the side of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick who defied the NFL rules and took a knee at his games to protest police brutality.