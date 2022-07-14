Snoop Dogg Shares Last Moment With His Uncle Willie Before His Death

Uncle Snoop’s real life uncle has sadly passed.

At some point, we all have to face the death of a loved one and no matter how many times we do, it never gets any easier. That’s just what legendary West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg had to face recently after he shared that he lost a close family member.

The “Ain’t No Fun” rapper recently revealed that he lost his uncle Willie earlier this week. He shared with his fans on Instagram some of the last moments he spent with his uncle which was when he went to see him at the hospital.

Snoop Dogg shared the clip of the visit earlier today, July 13. In one of the candid video clips, Snoop’s uncle lights up when he sees his nephew. They then seem to be catching up on some lost time. In this clip fans also learned that his uncle was expected to turn 91 years old soon.

“Life is precious glad I gotta chance to make my uncle willie j smile one more time b4 going up beyond earth rest. Well unk. Say hi to grandmama and my mama. thank. U for being. U,” he captioned the post.

It must have been a tough blow for the Doggfather who less than a year ago also lost his mother, Beverly Tate. She was 70 years old and died of an undisclosed battle with illness. At that time the 50-year-old rapper’s father, Vernell Varnado, confirmed the news, using Instagram.

“Snoops mom has passed today can all my fans pray for our family we need it more than ever Thanxs,” Varnado posted.

Later on, Snoop Dogg also paid tribute to his late mother, by sharing several photos of his own, with the caption “Mama thank u for having me. Til. We. Meet. Again #TWMA.” He also shared a video of himself sitting in a dark room listening to music as he dealt with his pain.

Our condolences go out to him and his family at this difficult time.