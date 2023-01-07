Solid Waste Co Ltd board gets another term, 2 new directors join

Black Immigrant Daily News

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales presents Ronald Milford with his instrument of appointment for another term as chairman of the Solid Waste Management Co Ltd, at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain, on Friday. Photo courtesy Solid Waste Management Co Ltd.

Ronald Milford has been reappointed chairman of the TT Solid Waste Management Co Ltd (SWMCOL).

Also returning for another two-year term as board directors are Steve Waldron, deputy chairman; Reval Chattergoon; Jabari Jacob; Yvonne Sarabjit; Candace Solomon; Roger Murray; Cecil D A Legendre; Lea Ramoutar Vialva and Gerard Ramarack. Two new directors are Christine Parris-Debique and Nigel Williams.

The board members received their instruments of appointment from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain on Friday.

A release said Gonzales urged the board to “drive the transformation of the solid waste sector so that it can positively contribute to the national economy while being environmentally sustainable.”

He also advised them of the need to execute projects under the Public Sector Investment Programme, to complete and get approval for the Integrated Waste Management Policy, the Waste Recycling Policy, and the Beverage Container Policy and Bill. The construction of the country’s first engineered landfill at SWMCOL’s Forres Park facility must also be a priority.

Coincidentally, on Friday SWMCOL reported a fire at the Forres Park landfill advising the public and those in the area to exercise caution due to smoke emanating from the site.

In a separate release, SWMCOL said at about 4 pm management was told there was a fire on the eastern end of the tipping point at the landfill. SWMCOL’s emergency response team, along with the CEO were onsite “working assiduously to rectify the situation.”

SWMCOL said will provide updates as necessary and apologised for any inconvenience.

