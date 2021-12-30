South Africa and India close the 4th day of the 1st test series – NBC SVG

At the close of play on yesterday’s fourth day of the 1st Test between South African and India at Centurion, South Africa, South Africa were 94-4 in their 2nd innings and needed 211 more runs to win the match.

India were 16-1 in their 2nd innings when play ended on Tuesday’s third day after the second day was rained out. Lokesh Rahul was on 5 and Shandul Thakur on 4. Yesterday, Rahul was dismissed for 23, and Thakur made 10 as India totaled 174. Wicket-keeper, Rishabh Pant top scored with 34. For South Africa, fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada took 4-42, left-arm, fast bowler, Marco Jansen had 4-55, and fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi captured 2-31.

South Africa were set a winning target of 305 runs and in their 2nd innings. At the close of play yesterday, they lost 4 wickets for 94 runs and need to score another 211 runs on today’s fifth and final day.