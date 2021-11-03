South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets yesterday in Group 1 of the ICC Men’s Twenty/20 Cricket World Cup in Abu Dhabi to strengthen their semi-final hopes.

A dismal Bangladesh were bowled out for 84 with 10 balls to spare, having earlier stumbled to 24-3 and 45-6.

Anrich Nortje claimed 3-8, with fellow fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada taking 3-20.

South Africa slipped to 33-3 to give Bangladesh hope before an unbeaten 31 from captain, Temba Bavuma saw them home with 39 balls left.

The final scores: Bangladesh 84 off 18.2 overs, South Africa 86-4 off 13.3 overs.

South Africa are second in Group 1 behind England, with the top two teams qualifying for the knockout stage.

Third-placed Australia are also in contention for the semi-finals, but South Africa have a superior Net Run-rate after the convincing win over Bangladesh.

The defeat eliminates Bangladesh, who will meet Australia tomorrow, while South Africa will play against England in their final group match on Saturday.

Another two matches are being played today. The match between New Zealand and Scotland in Group 2 is in progress at Dubai. (Update live at ESPNcricinfo).

Today’s second match at 10.00 a. m will feature Afghanistan against India, also in Group 2 at Abu Dhabi.