The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

South Africa defeated India by 31 runs in the 1st One Day International (ODI) in South Africa yesterday to take a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

The scores: South Africa 294-4 off 50 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 129 not out, Tamba Bavuma 110), India 265-8 off 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 79, Virat Kohli 51, Shardul Thakur 50 not out).